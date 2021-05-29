YPC: Maritime piracy prevent entry of fuel ships

YemenExtra

The Yemeni oil company confirmed that the maritime piracy led by the United States and with the complicity of the United Nations, prevent the entry of oil derivatives into the Yemeni people.

The executive director of the Yemeni oil company, Engineer Ammar al-Adai, said that the Saudi forces have been preventing oil entry for over finve months.

al-Adai held the aggression led by the United States and the United Nations fully responsible for the human suffering that the Yemeni people are subjected to due to the fuel crisis.

The statement held the forces of aggression, fully responsible for the crime of the embargo on Yemen and its direct and indirect repercussions.