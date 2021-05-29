May 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, May 28, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, three boys were killed after they were subjected to Saudi shelling, which targeted the Al-Raqo area in Monabeh district, near the border.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led warplanes carried out 15 raids on Serwah district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that there were 89 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the hovering of 8 spy UAVs in Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Faza.

The source pointed out that the violations included 8 breaches by artillery and missile shelling, and 72 breaches using diverse weapons.