A Civilian Killed, Another Injured in a New Saudi Crime

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed and another wounded, this Sunday, after a Saudi artillery shelling targeted the province of Saada.

The Saudi shelling resulted in the killing of a Yemeni civilian, as well as the injury of another. The shelling targeted the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border.

It is worth noting that just last Friday, 3 boys were killed, as they were subjected to Saudi artillery shelling in the Al-Raqu area in the same aforementioned district.

This crime comes in the context of the continuous Saudi attacks and crimes against civilians living in Al-Raqu area, which witnesses heavy civilian casualties in the last period.