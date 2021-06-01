May 31: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, May 31, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed while another was wounded as a result of Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border.

Furthermore, the Saudi warplanes targeted, with two raids, the district of Shada. Also, Saudi artillery shelling hit separate areas within Razih district.

In Marib, the warplanes of the US-backed Saudi aggressors launched 22 raids in Serwah district, 8 raids in Medghal district, and a raid in Rahba district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operation’s Room announced that the aggressive forces committed 106 violations during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the hovering of 6 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Fazah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah and Al-Tuhita.

The source pointed out that among them 10 violations of artillery shelling and 89 violations of various bullets.