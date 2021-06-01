Tourism Ministry condemns UAE’s transfer of ‘Israeli’ tourists’ regiments to Socotra

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Ministry of Tourism condemned the UAE transfer of ‘Israeli’ regiments of tourists to Socotra island with Emirati visas.

The Ministry confirmed in a statement that this is contrary to international law considering the island of Socotra as Yemeni and occupied by the countries of aggression.

It pointed out that the transfer of ‘Israeli’ regiments to Socotra reveals the plans of the UAE occupation in implementing the Zionist agenda to control the Yemeni islands.