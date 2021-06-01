YPC calls on UN to do its duty to release fuel ships

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) on Monday called on the United Nations to release the fuel ships detained by the Saudi-led aggression.

In a statement issued, during a protest vigil of the company’s employees, the company called on the United Nations not to ignore the laws and humanitarian appeals, referring to the Convention on the Law of the Sea, which criminalizes piracy on fuel and medicine ships.

The statement denounced “the US-Saudi aggression coalition’s maritime piracy” on fuel ships and the shameful international silence towards the crimes of the aggression coalition against the people of Yemen.

The company stressed that “the United Nations role is still just ink on paper”, which contradicts the most basic principles of protection and humanitarian relief.