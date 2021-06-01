Africa Immigrant Killed, A civilian Injured after Saudi Shelling on Al-Raqo (Saada)

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, an African immigrant was killed and a Yemeni civilian was injured in a fresh Saudi target on ​​Al-Raqo area in Saada, northern Yemen.

It is the third crime committed within the same place since last Friday by the Saudi aggressive forces.

The African migrant was killed and a citizen from the Monabbeh district was injured as a result of Saudi bombardment on ​​the Al-Raqo area, a source reported to YemenExtra.

Just yesterday, Monday, a citizen was killed and another wounded after they were targeted by the Saudi shelling that hit Al-Raqo area.

Furthermore, last Friday, 3 boys were killed, after they were subjected to Saudi artillery shelling in the Al-Raqo area.