Zionist Enemy Forces Arrest 32 Palestinians From Occupied West Bank, Al-Quds

Zionist enemy forces launched on Tuesday a massive arrest campaign against more than thirty Palestinian citizens in the occupied cities of the West Bank and Al-Quds.

Palestine Today agency reported that the enemy forces arrested five young men from the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, after raiding and searching their relatives’ homes.

The enemy forces also arrested, at dawn today, five young men, while storming the village of Beit Sira, west of Ramallah.

Meanwhile, the enemy forces arrested four young men from the city of Tulkarm, after raiding their homes, while they fired tear gas and live bullets at the young men who threw stones at them.

The enemy forces arrested two young men from the town of Beit Rima, west of Ramallah, in addition to the arrest of a young man from Jenin and another from Nablus, while the enemy forces arrested a young man from the town of Qatana, northwest of Al-Quds, and another from Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya.

The enemy forces stormed the occupied town of Kafr Kanna, north of the Lower Galilee, and raided the homes of citizens, during which they arrested 12 Palestinian youths.

Source: Agencies.