May 30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, May 30, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Marib: The Saudi-led aggressive coalition carried out 24 raids on Marib, which were distributed through Serwah Medghal districts, as well as Raghwan district.

Al-Jawf: the warplanes of the aggressor launched 4 airstrikes on Khub Al-Sha’af district.

Saada: Two Saudi raids targeted the district of Al-Dhaher.

Al-Hodeidah: an airstrike by the US-backed Saudi jets targeted Al-Salif district