Revolution leader meets Royal delegation of Omani Office

The Leader of the Revolution Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi met on Monday with the delegation of the Royal Office in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

The leader welcomed the delegation, wishing it a pleasant stay in its second country in the Republic of Yemen.

The meeting discussed exchanged messages related to humanitarian and other related issues.

The Leader hailed the benevolent endeavors of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and his appreciation for the humanitarian and wise stances of the Sultanate, its leadership and its people.