A New Saudi Crime in Al-Raqo, Saada Province.

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, a citizen was injured by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border in Saada governorate, as part of a series of crimes committed by the Saudi regime forces against citizens in the Al-Raqo area and the bordering areas in general.

Also on Friday, a civilian was injured as a result of the Saudi shelling on the border district of Shada in Saada governorate.

Last Thursday, a citizen was killed and three others were wounded by the Saudi shelling that targeted separate areas in Monabbeh district.

In recent weeks, dozens of civilians, including children and women, were killed and wounded in almost daily crimes committed by the Saudi forces, especially in the Al-Raqo area.

On a daily basis, the Saudi forces launch artillery and missile shells on separate areas that are close to the border. Thus, resulting in the destruction of entire villages and the displacement of residents, leaving behind scores of killed civilians, including children and women.