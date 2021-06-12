Ansar Allah Women’s Committee Raises 25 Million Rials in Support for Palestine

YemenExtra

The General Women’s Cultural Organization of Ansar Allah organized a donation campaign in support of the Palestinian people and its resistance in response to the call of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi.

In the campaign, in which female workers from the offices of the Women’s Authority from 12 governorates participated, approximately 25 million rials, in addition to several pieces of gold and silver jewelry were donated.

A statement issued by the rally called upon the deceived who are fighting with the aggressors to return back and defend the land and the national sovereignty.

The statement stressed that the Yemeni people will not retreat from their right to defend the homeland, its security, stability, sovereignty and independence, renewing the pledge of allegiance to the revolutionary and political leadership.