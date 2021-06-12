“The Mossad Spy in Yemen” [Video]

YemenExtra

The Moral Guidance Department produced a documentary film called “The Mossad Spy in Yemen,” which revealed, with documents and confessions, the ambiguity surrounding the case of the most dangerous Mossad spies in Yemen.

The documentary revealed the decision of the Israeli Mossad to send one of its senior officers on an urgent mission to Yemen, and it was in mid-June 1971, and an order by the Israeli leadership.

The Mossad spy in Yemen also revealed how the process of arresting him prompted the Israeli enemy entity to mobilize its forces and send a group of armed soldiers to Sanaa to save him or liquidate him before he confesses all his secrets and information.