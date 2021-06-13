June 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was injured by the shooting of the Saudi border guards, which targeted the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border. Furthermore, a Saudi artillery shelling was subjected on the bordering district of Shada. Also, a number of 6 airstrikes targeted the Al-Fer` area in the Ketaf district.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressors launched 14 raids on the Serwah district and a raid on the Medaghl district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor violations in Hodeidah recorded 120 violations conducted by the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces and their mercenaries within the past 24 hours.

The violations include the hovering of 10 espionage UAVs in the airspace of Al-Faza, Kilo-16, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhayta and Al-Durayhimi.

A number of 37 breaches in Hodeidah were conducted by artillery shelling, and 73 breaches using different weapons.