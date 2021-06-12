June 11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by the Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted Shada district, near the border. Moreover, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition carried out 4 raids on the Al-Fer’ area in the Kataf district.

In the Sana’a governorate, a citizen was injured by the remnants of a cluster bomb launched by the Saudi aggressors in Nehm district.

In Marib, 11 Saudi raids hit the Serwah district, and two others target Medghal district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced 113 violations committed in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The violations include the launching of bombs, using drones, on Kilo-16, the hovering of 9 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Kilo-16, Al-Jabaliya, and Al Tuhita.

The source pointed out that 8 violations were conducted by artillery shelling and 95 violations using different weapons.