Al-Murtadha confirms readiness to enter into wide local prisoner deal

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs Abdul Qadir Al-Murtadha has affirmed readiness to enter into a broad local exchange deal.

Al-Murtadha added the broad exchange deal could include a number of leaders, in light of the current absence of the international role in the prisoners’ file.

“We are ready to enter into a broad local prisoner exchange deal that includes Mahmoud al-Subaihi and Nasser Mansour Hadi and other leaders if the mercenaries of the aggression have the authority to complete such a deal,” he explained.