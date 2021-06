YemenExtra

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions.

Marib: 17 raids carried out by the warplanes of the US-Saudi-led air force against the district of Serwah.

Saada: a number of 3 airstrikes targeted the Al-Far` area in the Kataf district.