The ball is in the aggressors’ court: Lieutenant-General

Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs Lieutenant-General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan valued the humanitarian and fraternal role of the Sultanate of Oman since the beginning of the aggression against Yemen.

Lieutenant-General Al-Ruwaishan said that the aggressive forces are trying to trade the humanitarian file for military and security files because they realized their failure in these files.

He stressed that the humanitarian file has nothing to do with the security and military aspects, adding that the ball is now in aggressors court to accommodate the picture we presented for the solution.

Al-Ruwaishan added that the opening of Sanaa airport and the port of Hodeidah are purely humanitarian aspects, and we have not surrendered to the siege during the past years and we cannot give up on what is to come.

“Our hand is stretched out for an honorable peace that preserves for the Yemenis the sacrifices they made during the past years,” he said.

Al-Ruwaishan added that the forces of aggression have tried the Yemenis in the military battle, and Yemenis have recorded legendary steadfastness that has now reached over 6 years, stressing that this steadfastness will not be wasted.

He pointed out that the countries of aggression should realize that the people of Yemen, who have endured for 6 years, will not surrender.