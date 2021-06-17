5 Air Strikes On Four Governorates, 111 Violations Recorded In Hodeidah

The coalition fighter jets attacked various areas in four Yemeni provinces 25 times over the past hours, security sources said on Wednesday.

In Marib province, ten air strikes targeted Sirwah district and two airstrikes were waged on Modghel district, while six ones attacked Haradh district in Hajjah province.

In Saada province, the warplane waged a strike on Fares area of Kutaf district, while in Jawf province, six air raid targeted Khanjer and Dhuhra ateas in Khub Washaaf district.

The coalition forces also committed 111 violations of the Hodeida ceasefire, the operations room to monitor the aggression’s violations reported over the past 24 hours, including dropping bombs by spy plane on al-Faza.

The recorded violations included the flight of 6 spy planes in the airspace of Kilo16, al-Faza, and Al-Duraihimi, an official in the operations room said.

The official noted that 11 violations were observed by artillery shelling and 92 by various gunshots.