YemenExtra

The armed forces carried out an offensive operation on Saudi city of Khamis Mushait on Saturday.

The army’s spokesman Yahya Sari’e said the army’s air forces launched 2 drones of Qasef-2k type on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

Sari’e confirmed that the hit was precise, pointing out that the attack is a legitimate response to the Saudi-led aggression and its continuing siege on the country.