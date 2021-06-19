June 18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, June 18, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressors carried out 5 raids on Serwah district and the other two on Majzar.

In Saada, two airstrikes launched by the Saudi aggressors targeted the Al-Fer` area in the Kitaf district, while another raid targeted the Al-Buq area near Najran.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 110 violations committed by the Saudi forces and their mercenaries within the past 24 hours.

The violations were as follows: 5 violations by dropping bombs from drones in Al-Tuhayta, the hovering of 5 UAV drones in the airspace of Al-Manar, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhayta, 5 violations by artillery bombing, and 97 breaches using different weapons.