Salvation Government spokesman: Guterres’ decision is clear hypocrisy, granting the aggressors the instruments of innocence

YemenExtra

The official spokesman of the National Salvation Government and Minister of Information Dhaif Allah al-Shami condemned on Friday the decision of the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres to classify Ansurallah among the list of violators of children’s rights.

The government spokesman referred to the horrific massacres committed by the US-Saudi aggression over the past six years against the children, women, and the people of Yemen.

He asked, “Where is the role of the United Nations and its Secretary-General in what is happening to the children of Yemen?”

Al-Shami said’ We find from the United Nations is only granting the aggressors the instruments of innocence but rather kicking them out from the blacklist as it had happened for Saudi Arabia aiming to collect its/ more money ..as well as not to include the US-Saudi aggression and the Israeli entity on the blacklist of violators of children’s rights.”

Minister al-Shami pointed out the UN resolution is clear hypocrisy and comes within the framework of granting Guterres a second term as Secretary-General of the United Nations.

He stated the United Nations removed Saudi Arabia from the blacklist of violators of children’s rights in Yemen after it pressured former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that it would stop the financial support.

The government spokesman stressed that it would have been better for the UN organization to work to lift the siege on Yemen, which causes the death of children every day, as well as to stop the massacres committed by the aggression against Yemeni children, pointing out that the United Nations is not impartial and works for the benefit of the major countries and is working to implement its agenda.

He called on the national and foreign media and activists in various countries of the world to expose the crimes of the aggression against the children of Yemen since the beginning of the aggression so that the world would see the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe and expose the United Nations’ condoning of it in the service of the forces of arrogance and global wealth.

Saba