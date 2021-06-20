Air defenses shoot down spy aircraft of aggression in Marib

YemenExtra

The air defenses of the Yemeni army have shot down, today, Sunday, a combat-spy aircraft affiliated with the Saudi-led aggressive coalition in Marib province .

The army’s spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed in a statement that the army has shot down a US-made Scan Eagle UAV as it was carrying out hostile operations on Al-Moshjah area, foud in the district of Serwah.