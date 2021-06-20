Deputy FM meets UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sanaa

YemenExtra

Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi met here on Saturday with the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, William David Gresley.

The meeting discussed a number of issues and developments, foremost of which is the decision of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to include the national authorities in Sana’a on the list of violators of children’s rights.

In the meeting, Al-Ezzi reviewed the violations and crimes of the Saudi-led aggression coalition that affect civilians and the position of the United Nations, which was unfortunately characterized by bias, lack of credibility, or transparency.

He pointed out that the government in Sana’a has demanded, from an early date, that an investigation be conducted into all violations that affect Yemenis, especially children and women.

For his part, Gresley affirmed his readiness to clearly convey the position of the government in Sana’a to Geneva and New York, taking into consideration all the facts related to the suffering and grievance of the Yemeni people.