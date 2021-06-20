July 19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were killed by Saudi border guards’ fire in the districts of Shada and Monabbeh, near the border. Also, a civilian was wounded by the Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted the district of Shada.

Furthermore, a number of 3 raids targeted Al-Fer` area in the Ketaf district and a raid targeterd the district of Al-Dhaher.

In Marib, the warplanes of the US-backed Saudi aggressors lauched 8 raids on separate areas within Serwah district, two of which targeted a house and a hangar of civilians. In addition, 7 raids was condced in Raghwan district.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-led air force launched a raid on the Al-Mazraq area in Haradh district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 83 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression during the past 24 hours.

The violations included the lacuhing of 4 raids by drones on Al-Tuhayta, the hovering of 6 espionage drones in the airspace of Tuhayta, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi.

Additionally, a number of 9 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, with 84 shells. 66 other breaches were carried out using diverse weapons.