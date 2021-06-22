Over 80,000 Yemeni Patients Have Died Due to the Closure of Sanaa Airport; Yemenis Are Deprived of Medicine

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression on Yemen deliberately destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure, after they failed to achieve any military objectives in the war they began, except for killing civilians.

Sana’a International Airport is at the forefront of these vital facilities. It was one of the most vital targets for Saudis and it was hit multiple times, including planes, towers, halls, and everything related to its operations, which led to depriving millions of Yemenis, especially war-wounded, of an important port for travel and treatment.

Director of Sana’a International Airport, Khaled Al-Shayef, in an exclusive statement to Tasnim Agency, stated that two types of material losses are caused by the Saudi targeting, which are the destruction of runways, fire and safety units, passenger terminals, decoration, screens, navigational devices. The other type is the indirect losses due to the suspension of travel Trade and transit, which are estimated at billions of dollars.

In the recent period, continuous rounds of negotiations between Sanaa and the Saudi aggressors under the supervision of Sultanate of Oman and the UN special envoy to Yemen were made. The main conditions put forward by the Yemeni leadership in Sana’a are to accept the solution, in addition to lifting the siege on Yemeni ports and the reopening of Sana’a International Airport without restrictions or conditions. There has been cautious optimism about the reopening of the airport in the coming period, and until the announcement of lifting the siege, especially on Sanaa International Airport, thousands of Yemenis will remain deprived of treatment and transportation.