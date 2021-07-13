Army reveals “Al-Nasr Al-Mubin” operation carried out in Bayda

YemenExtra

The spokesman of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, revealed on Tuesday afternoon a military operation called “Al-Nasr Al-Mubin” carried out by the army forces and the popular committees in Bayda province.

Brig. Gen. Sarie explained that the operation resulted in the restoration of all areas seized by Al-Qaeda and ISIS elements in Bayda, and the liberation of large areas in Al-Zahir and Al-Souma districts.

The operation, which lasted 72 hours, came in response to the brutal attack carried out by the mercenary and criminal elements of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, with the support of the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries, he added.

The spokesman confirmed that the army forces and the popular committees were also able to seize large quantities of weapons and equipment, killing and wounding hundreds of members of Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

He pointed out that the armed forces will publish the details of the operation and broadcast the scenes in the coming days.