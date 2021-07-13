Sana’a carries out stand protest over continuing detention of oil ships

YemenExtra

The branch of the General Authority for the Regulation of Road Transport Affairs warned of a humanitarian disaster due to the continued detention of oil derivative ships by Saudi-led aggression coalition countries.

A stand protest was held on Monday in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a province to denounce the maritime piracy of the aggression forces in cooperation with the Office of Industry and the Yemeni Oil Company.

The statement pointed out that the aircraft of the American-Saudi aggression alliance targeted 5,224 roads, bridges, 7,945 transport vehicles and 858 transport trucks.

The statement called on free people to stand with the Yemeni people and organize protests to send messages to the international community about the arbitrary practices, led by the United States and the aggression countries, over maritime piracy on fuel vessels.