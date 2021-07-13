Saudi Are Still Preventing Any Prisoner Exchange: Al-Murtada

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs confirmed that the Saudis continue to prevent the exchange of prisoners through local mediations.

Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada indicated in his tweet that, as the Eid Al-Adha holiday is approaching, the Saudi ban on carrying out local prisoner exchange is still ongoing.

“The mercenaries are still committed to this ban at the expense of the suffering of their prisoners and families,” he said.

It is noteworthy that local mediations were successful in releasing dozens of prisoners from the army and committees in exchange with mercenaries, especially before Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, but Saudi directives to mercenary leaders prevented this from happening this year.