Economic Committee Warns of Another Currency Collapse in Occupied Territories

An official source in the Supreme Economic Committee said that the dollar exceeding the thousand riyals in occupied areas is a natural result of the deliberate destructive policies pursued by the US-Saudi aggression, through the pro- aggression government, of which the committee had previously warned on more than one occasion.

The source said in a statement on Monday that the printing of 5.320 trillion dollars of illegal and counterfeit currency by the coalition of aggression through the pro-aggression government led to the collapse of the currency in the occupied areas. It is an economic war targeting the Yemeni people, and its features became clear to all, he added.

The source revealed that the Saudi regime, in a new step, transferred the illegal and counterfeit currency by military planes from Saudi Arabia to Seiyun Airport, and distributed it directly to the mercenaries without being restricted to the Central Bank in Aden or Mukalla.

The source warned that the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression and its mercenaries to pump illegal and counterfeit currency would lead to a further unprecedented collapse of the national currency in the occupied areas.

The source called on the Yemeni people in the occupied areas to move and force the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries to stop the destructive policy of national currency, withdraw the illegal and counterfeit currency and stop the smuggling of foreign currency into the mercenaries’ accounts abroad.

The source also called on merchants and owners of capital in the occupied areas to transfer their money to the free zones, to preserve the rest of them and protect their investments.

The source said that “the suffering of the Yemeni people in the occupied areas cannot be felt by the pro-aggression government and leaders, because they live abroad and receive their salaries from the Yemeni people’s money in dollars, in addition to what they receive for their labor and betrayal.”

The source stressed that out of keenness to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people in the occupied areas, the Supreme Economic Committee renewed its call to neutralize the economy and declared its readiness to move forward with any initiatives or agreements that may achieve this.