July 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were killed and two others wounded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Raqo area, in Monabbeh district, and Shada district. A child was also killed and another was wounded by an explosion of Saudi bomb remnants in the Ghafrah area, district of ​​Al-Zaher.

Moreover, a number of three raids carried out by the Saudi-US warplanes targeted the district of Al-Zaher.

In Marib, 5 Saudi raids targeted the Medghal district, and two raids hit the district of Serwah.

In Al-Bayda, the Saudi warplanes launched two airstrikes on the Al-Dahaki area.

The Saudi-led aggression also launched a raid on the Al-Dhahra area in the Khub Al-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf, and another raid on Al-Ajashir, near Najran.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room stated that the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries committed 86 violations on various fronts within the province.