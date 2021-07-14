Army spokesman to revel on Thursday details of “Al-Nasr Al-Mubin” operation

YemenExtra

The official spokesman of the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, will reveal in a press briefing tomorrow, Thursday at 3:00 pm, the details of the “Al-Nasr Al-Mubin” operation that the armed forces carried out in Bayda province.

Brigadier General Sarie said, in a statement, that the details of the operation, including missile strikes and drone strikes, the size of material and human losses among the so-called elements of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and scenes documenting the operation, will be revealed.