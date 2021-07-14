Human Rights Ministry calls for pressuring aggression countries to allow fuel ship access

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to pressure the Saudi-led aggression coalition countries to lift the blockade and allow oil derivatives ships to reach Hodeida port.

The Ministry referred, in a statement, to the tragic situation experienced by the residents of Hodeida province, as a result of the interruption of the power generation process due to the aggression coalition’s detention of fuel ships and preventing their access to the port.

The statement stressed that the lack of response by the United Nations and its organizations affirms the extent of its complicity with the US-Saudi coalition of aggression against Yemenis.

The Ministry called on the international community and the Security Council to take a fair and just position and stop the brutality practiced by the aggressive countries against the Yemeni people.

In its statement, the Ministry held the aggression coalition countries, the international community, and the Security Council responsible for the repercussions of the continued blockade and the detention of fuel ships.