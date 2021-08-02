Chambers of Commerce, private sector renew their refusal to customs duties rise

YemenExtra

The General Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the private sector and the Yemeni Society for Consumer Protection on Monday renewed their categorical rejection of the Aden Customs’ decision to raise the customs dollar price from 250 to 500 riyals.

In an expanded meeting, which included the Minister of Industry and Trade, Abdel-Wahab Yahya Al-Durra and Minister of Transport Amer Al-Marani, they stressed that the decision would harm the national economy and people’s livelihood, as well as affect the movement of internal trade and the supply of goods to the provinces.

The meeting discussed the negative effects that will result from the decision; especially on the lives of citizens and the national economy.