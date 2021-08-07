11 Air Strikes Hit Marib, 186 Violations Recorded In Hodeidah

The Arab coalition warplanes waged 11 airstrikes on several areas in Marib province, a security source said.

The source explained that seven airstrikes hit Rahba district and four other airstrikes on the district of Serwah.

As well as The Arab coalition forces committed 186 violations of Sweden agreement and ceasefire in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, the operations room to monitor the violations reported on Friday.

The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhita areas, two strikes by spy aircraft on al-Faza area, and the flight of 12 spy planes over several in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Tuhita and Kilo 16 areas, according to the operations room.

Among the violations also are 30 violations by firing 204 artillery shells and 137 violations with various machine-gun bullets.