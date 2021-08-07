August 6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada, four citizens were injured as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling on Shada, near the Saudi-Yemeni border. In addition, the Saudi shelling also targeted several areas in the district of Razih.

In Marib, the Saudi-led warplanes carried out 7 raids on Rahba district and 4 raids on Serwah.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries committed 186 violations in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta.

The source pointed out that the violations included 30 breaches by artillery shelling (204 shells), and 137 breaches by diverse weapons.