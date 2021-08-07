FM welcomes appointment of new Yemen envoy

YemenExtra

Yemen’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf Abdullah has on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Hans Grundberg as UN Special Envoy for Yemen.

In a statement, Sharaf expressed his wishes for Grundberg the success in a new mission, which will work to end the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition and lift the comprehensive blockade that caused the worst man-made humanitarian disaster.

He affirmed that re-opening Sana’a International Airport and Hodeidah port to enter ships loaded with oil derivatives, domestic gas and commercial goods, are the top of the files that the new envoy will discuss.

“These top files would pave the way to move forwards comprehensive ceasefire arrangements and starting peace negotiations to achieve a comprehensive political settlement in the interest of the Yemeni people, he explained.

On Friday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his new Special Envoy for Yemen.