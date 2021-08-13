Ambassador Sabri meets Yemeni Community Council in Syria

YemenExtra

Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Syria Abdullah Sabri has reviewed with the President and members of the Yemeni Community Council in Syria, the situation of Yemeni expatriates and the difficulties they face.

Sabri stressed that the embassy will spare no effort to support the expatriates and support them in a way that preserves their rights and preserves their dignity, and helps them to overcome the ordeal of the aggression and the siege on Yemen and Syria.

He hailed the formation of the community council and its administrative body, adding “This organized work will strengthen the bonds of cohesion among the community, whether they are residents or visitors to Syria and help the embassy solve any problems facing Yemeni nationals in coordination with the official authorities in Syria.”

After the meeting, the community council held a meeting to choose the members of its administrative body, who have elected Mohammed al-Aulaqi as chairman of the body.