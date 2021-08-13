August 12: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggression carried out 7 airstrikes in Rahba district and 4 others on Serwah.

In Saada, two US-Saudi raids targeted the district of Baqim.

In Al-Hodeidah, the operations room recorded a number of 109 violations committed by the aggressors, which include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, an attempt to infiltrate and launching a raid on Al-Tuhayta, the hovering of 9 espionage drones in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta, 12 breaches with artillery shelling and 81 others using diverse weapons.