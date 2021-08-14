six civilians killed and wounded by Saudi shooting in Saada governorate
YemenExtra
Today, six citizens were killed and wounded by the Saudi shooting in Shada area, near the border, Saada northern province.
A security source in Saada said that the Saudi border forces targeted with various weapons the Shada district, which led to the death of a citizen and the wounding of five others.
The source denounced the Saudi enemy’s continued targeting of populated villages, committing crimes against citizens on a daily basis, in light of the silence of the United Nations, and its disregard for the crimes of aggression.