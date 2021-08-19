The Coalition Forces Committe More 200 Violations In Hodeidah

The coalition forces committed more than 203 violations of the truce agreement on Hodeidah fronts

A source in the liaison officers’ operations room explained that among the violations of The coalition were the development of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhayta.

The source added that among the violations were the flight of 15 spy planes over Kilo 16, Al-Khamseen, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Tahita, and 13 violations by artillery shelling of 114 shells, and 167 violations by various bullets.

The coalition launched an air raid on Al-Fara area in Kitaf district of Saada.