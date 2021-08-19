UNICEF , Cargo Plane Arrives at Sana’a Airport

Today Thursday, A cargo plane belonging to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) arrived at Sana’a International Airport carrying about 19 tons of vaccines for children under one year.

The shipment contains 38,820 vials of BCG vaccine, 992,371 vials of pentavalent vaccine, 53,430 vials of polio vaccine, and 61,130 vials of bivalent vaccine, Director of the Vaccines Department in the Immunization Program, Taha Al-Aqari, explained.

Al-Aqari pointed out that these vaccines target children under two years of age and are used for routine vaccination in all health facilities in the country.

The UNICEF’s Boeing 727 cargo plane received all air navigation services in force at various international airports in accordance with the terms and requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).