August 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, August 23, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed and another injured by the shelling of the Saudi forces in Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border. Moreover, two raids were launched by the warplanes of the Saudi-led air force against the districts of Shada and Al-Zaher.

In Marib, 13 raids targeted the Serwah district, while 3 raids targeted Mudaghl district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room stated that 252 violations were conducted by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries, which include the creation of combat fortifications in Haiss, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, a source from the room pointed out that the violations also included the hovering of 19 espionage drones over Kilo-16, Haiss, Al-Jah, Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi.