PM, FM discuss regional, international situation

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor on Monday discussed with Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf the political and diplomatic situation at the regional and international levels in August 2021.

The report included the minister and Foreign Ministry’s contact with a number of foreign ministers and ambassadors of the 19 countries sponsoring the peace process and political settlement in Yemen.

The meeting touched on the most prominent challenges and problems to which the Yemeni people are subjected of barbaric aggression by the coalition of aggression.