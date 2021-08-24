Yemen, OCHA discuss humanitarian situation in Ibb

YemenExtra

The Secretary-General of the Local Council, Amin Al-Warafi, discussed with the deputy director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen Andrea Noyce, the humanitarian situation in the province.

In the meeting held on Monday, Al-Warafi stressed the importance of OCHA’s role in providing support to alleviate the suffering of citizens, doubling the efforts of organizations, and improving humanitarian interventions.

The two sides touched on ways to enhance and support the Province’s programs and activities.

He pointed to the aggression’s insistence on doubling the suffering of Yemenis and exacerbating the situation.