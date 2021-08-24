Huge Numbers of Arms Captured Belonging to Al-Qaeda and ISIS in Al-Bayda

YemenExtra

The Security forces in Al-Bayda, in which most of its areas are under the control of the National Salvation Government, southeast the country succeeded on Monday to seize a number of weapons and mines belonging to ISIS groups after two separate operations.

“In the first operation, a weapons depot was discovered in one of the mosques in the Al-Habj area of ​​Al-Zaher in Al-Bayda province, and the second operation, 104 mines were found hidden in the house of one of the Takfiri leaders in Al-Burman area in Al-Zaher city,” a Yemeni security official reported.

The official added that the two operations were carried out with the help of citizens from Al-Zaher region, who played an outstanding role in achieving this success.

“The security forces stressed that the security and stability of Al-Bayda province is a red line and the destabilization of this province will not be allowed at any cost,” the source noted.

It is worth mentioning that two months ago, the Al-Qaeda terrorist group declared the death of several of its leaders in Al-Bayda, Yemen, enhancing the strong relations between the US-Saudi coalition and the Takfiri groups, ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

The Yemeni government noted back then that the US is fully behind the foiled operations launched by mercenary elements of the Saudi coalition in the city of Al-Zaher in Al-Bayda province.