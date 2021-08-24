Soldiers in Occupied Southern Areas Protest, demanding payment of salaries after 8 months of cessation

YemenExtra

Hundreds of military and security officers and soldiers in the occupied southern governorates protested in front of the Central Bank in Aden, which is under the control of the mercenaries of the Saudi aggression; To protest the stoppage of their salaries for 8 months.

According to media sources, the angry protesters raised banners and slogans condemning the continued neglection of their salaries by the mercenary government that resides in hotels within the Saudi capital.

They demanded the departure of the Saudi-Emirati occupation, the government of the fugitive Hadi and the so-called transitional militia, denouncing them for ignoring their suffering in light of the continued hunger and the high cost of living due to the deterioration of the currency and the collapse of its value in exchange rates.

The protesters also demanded the speedy payment of their overdue salaries following the promises they received from the government of traitors and the central bank in Aden, vowing to escalate protests in the coming days if their legitimate demands continue to be ignored.

It should be noted that the last salary received by soldiers in the occupied southern provinces was in December last year.