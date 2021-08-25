Aggression violates Hodeida ceasefire agreement 309 times

YemenExtra

The aggression forces committed on Monday 309 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province, a military official said.

The official added aggression forces’ warplanes waged 3 raids on several areas in the province and established 9 new combat fortifications in Hays, al-Faza and Jabaliya areas.

He said 16 aggression’s spy planes flew over Kilo 16, Hays, al-Jah, al-Faza, al-Jabaliya and al-Durayhimi areas.

The official pointed out the aggression forces also committed 10 violations in which they fired 54 artillery shells and 271 violations with various gunshots.