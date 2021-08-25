Supreme Economic Committee calls on UN to lift restrictions on Hodeidah ports, Sana’a airport

YemenExtra

The Supreme Economic Committee in Sana’a has commented on the UN Security Council session, which was devoted to discussing the economic situation in Yemen.

In a statement issued by the committee, it called for the speedy implementation of the UN recommendations related to lifting the restrictions imposed on the ports of Hodeidah and lifting the ban imposed on Sana’a airport.

The Supreme Economic Committee affirmed its readiness to work immediately with UNICEF and others, on everything that leads to the normalization of the economic situation, foremost of which is the payment of the salaries of state employees.

The statement indicated that restoration of the Yemeni economy is a principle emphasized by the Economic Committee repeatedly, and called for by the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, and President of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat.

The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, however, have several hampered economic revival, by looting oil wealth and cutting the salaries of state employees, creating an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

The committee renewed its call for the United Nations to assume its responsibilities towards the Yemeni people, and to deal with the economic issue with the required seriousness.