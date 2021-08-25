SCMCHA Secretary-General meets FAO representative

YemenExtra

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Abdul Mohsen Tawoos discussed on Tuesday with a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Hussein Jadain the humanitarian and development situation in the country.

The meeting touched on issues related to providing aid to support the agricultural sector.

Tawoos stressed the importance of carrying out projects that meet the actual needs of the agricultural sector in order to achieve food security and contribute to improving the income of the agricultural families.

For his part, the FAO representative expressed readiness to implement agricultural projects that serve agricultural development in Yemen in coordination with the SCMCHA.